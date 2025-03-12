Cooden Beach pre loved golf sale raises cash for hospice

Over £1000 raised for St Michaels Hospice.

Cooden Beach Golf Club were delighted with the success of their recent pre-loved clothes, shoes and handbags sale. Over two consecutive days they welcomed lots of club members and friends who were able to browse the sale items as well as visit the newly refurbished Clubhouse bar area.

Lady's Captain Vanessa Harris would like to thank everyone who donated and/or purchased items and all the volunteers who gave up their time to help with the organisation of the event.

Over £1,000 was raised to support the incredible work of St. Michael's Hospice, the Club Captains' Charity for 2025.