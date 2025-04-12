Cookscroft Garden opens in loving memory of founder Jill Williams
The stunning 5-acre garden, has been opening annually for over thirty years, drawing plant enthusiasts and curious visitors alike with its extraordinary beauty and tranquil charm. Started in 1988 by John and Jill Williams, alongside their friends Adrian and Margaret Harmes, the garden is a true hidden gem, featuring an enchanting mix of cottage, woodland, and Japanese garden styles. Visitors can wander through vibrant perennial borders, relax beside flowing water features, and admire the garden’s unique emphasis on Southern Hemisphere plants.
This year’s opening is especially meaningful for John, who is raising funds in memory of his late wife, Jill, who passed away last year. “Jill was such a vital part of everything in the garden,” John shares. “She put so much love into every corner of it. This year, I want the day to be a celebration of her.”
In addition to enjoying the garden’s natural splendour, guests will have the chance to browse an incredible array of plants for sale - many of which are unusual varieties grown from seed right on site. These include shade-loving favourites such as hostas and heavily scented prostrantheas, as well as winter-flowering correa. Visitors can also discover unusual shrubs such as grevillieas and westringias, which thrive in full sun or partial shade.
All proceeds from plant sales will go to support the National Garden Scheme, which raises millions for nursing and health charities each year.
To complete the experience, teas and cakes will be served, with donations going to St Wilfred’s Hospice, a local charity close to John and Jill’s hearts.
Whether you’re an avid gardener, a plant collector, or simply looking for a peaceful afternoon out, this garden visit promises to be a rewarding and memorable occasion. Don’t miss the chance to support wonderful causes while enjoying one of the region’s most magical green spaces.