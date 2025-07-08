Copthorne care home construction commences

Work has now begun on building a new multi-million-pound care home in Copthorne.

When complete, the new Care UK home on Borers Arms Road will provide full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for up to 78 older people and will eventually create 95 jobs.

The home, which is expected to welcome its first residents in March 2027, is being constructed by Carter Lauren Construction. It will include a cinema, pub and hair and beauty salon.

Marcus Sorrel, Lead Development Manager at Care UK, said: “We take great pride in the build quality, layout and design of each home, as these factors can significantly impact on the everyday experiences of those living in a care environment. The thoughtfully designed new care home will live up to these standards and provide a quality home for older people.

Care UK Lead Development Manager, and Danny Read, Senior Site Manager - Carter Lauren Construction.

“Construction is off to a brilliant start, and we are on track to complete the scheme by February 2027. As an operator of best-in-class care homes, we’re thrilled to be working with Carter Lauren Construction, and we’re already looking forward to reaching our next construction milestone in the coming months.”

Designed to allow residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new care home will incorporate space for hobbies and leisure activities. The building's layout will be configured into a series of individual suites, each featuring a dedicated lounge and dining room to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

For more information about the new home, visit careuk.com/copthorne.