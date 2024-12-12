Cosy Christmas at All Saints Church, Lindfield, thanks to Pilbeam Construction

Visitors to All Saints Church in Lindfield, West Sussex, will have an even warmer welcome this festive season, thanks to state-of-the-art underfloor heating installed by Pilbeam Construction.

The Sussex-based construction company, known for its expertise in historic buildings, has successfully completed the installation of a modern underfloor heating system at Church House, part of the Grade II-listed All Saints Church complex which dates back to 1098.

It’s a significant upgrade for Church House, known locally as The Tiger, one of the oldest buildings in the village, which was originally an open hall house built around 1400.

Alan Corbett, managing director at Pilbeam, said: “It really is an honour to contribute to the legacy of such a historic and vital community building.

All Saints Church, Linfield

“The new heating system will ensure that The Tiger continues to bring people together in warmth and comfort for years to come.

“Underfloor heating is a fantastic option for churches because it’s sympathetic to the historic nature of the building, it heats up big spaces quickly and it’s much more efficient than radiators.”

Pilbeam’s work guarantees a comfortable environment for the congregation, community groups and other visitors who use the space regularly.

While the project ran smoothly, Pilbeam faced a few challenges, including inconsistencies in the original joist layout drawings.

All Saints Church, Lindfield

Despite this, the team adapted quickly by installing acoustic and thermal insulation and revising the underfloor heating design and supplier.

The work was completed in just six weeks, one week ahead of the planned seven-week schedule, and came in under budget.

Pilbeam even unearthed some unexpected finds – when removing the original floor coverings and cleaning between the joists, workers discovered old cigarette packets, hinting at the building’s rich past.

Church House, formerly the Tiger Inn, may once have been the parish guest and alehouse. It was also the home of the Michelbourne family, who were a family of merchant adventurers with a tiger on their crest.

All Saints Church, Lindfield

Ashley Bence, facilities manager at All Saints, said: “The Tiger has always been a beloved part of Lindfield’s heritage, and now, thanks to Pilbeam’s expertise, it’s also a cosy hub for the whole community. We’re thrilled with the result as winter sets in – and it’s even better that the project came in below budget despite the challenges.”

The underfloor heating will benefit a wide range of groups, including the Ukrainian Friendship Group, Tiger Cubs village nursery and other local community organisations.