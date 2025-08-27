Could Heathfield’s ‘The Vault’ cinema become a reality?

Responding to a poll earlier this year, Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council noted demands for a local picture house outstripped most other items on its wish list.

Now a community impact statement has been issued on a scheme called 'The Vault,' a cinema and cafe which aims to provide 'accessible, inclusive and affordable film experiences' for the local community.

The cinema should be accessible to everyone by offering affordable screenings, diverse programming and inclusive events, aim to remove barriers and ensure everyone can enjoy watching films together.

And they say the cinema will be more than just a screen with family-friendly events and concessions for people on low incomes. It will also support education and skills by running film clubs, workshops and discussions that encourage 'creativity, media literacy and lifelong learning.'

Speaking to the Express at Bank Holiday Monday's Le Marche, Cllr Patrick Coffey said: "A cinema was a hugely popular choice when we asked people what they would like to see in Heathfield. We are looking at suitable venues at present; it could be the Community Centre, one of the local churches or halls. We have to investigate further but it's an exciting idea and one we'd like to bring to fruition.'

Project organisers also say: 'As well as revenue generated for the town it will also lead to the creation of employment for local people, something which is in short supply for young people in particular. '

The notice was 'liked' on social media by 219 people. Parish Council chair Gill Snook said: "Well done. A great thing to do for our community!"

But Sue Hopes queries: "Just a point, Hailsham Pavilion already provides much of this and is only nine miles away. I appreciate Heathfield may like its own cinema but it's worth acknowledging there is already a beautiful cinema within easy reach. There is also a lovely cinema in Uckfield.

Lynne Faser said: "Cannot wait, good luck with it all."