Could you be the next St Catherine’s Hospice Trustee?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Catherine’s Hospice is looking for people to join its voluntary Board of Trustees to support its vital work caring for local people living with a life-limiting or terminal condition.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trustees provide governance to the hospice, contribute to the charity’s strategic future and act as an ambassador for all aspects of their work.

Anyone interested in becoming a Trustee is invited to visit St Catherine’s on Grace Holland Avenue on Wednesday 8 or Wednesday 15 January from 6pm to 8pm. This will provide a chance to learn more about the role and to meet current Trustees and the current Chair, St Catherine’s Chief Executive Giles Tomsett and the hospice’s Senior Management Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avril Roberts, Volunteering Manager at St Catherine’s said, “By becoming a Trustee you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing you’re supporting a charity that provides essential care and support to around 2,500 people every year.

Some of St Catherine’s Hospice existing Trustees.

“Our Board of Trustees is richer when drawn from a broad range of backgrounds and experience, so all skills and experience are welcome, but we’re particularly keen to hear from people with a background in Clinical/Medical, Financial and Accountancy. No experience of hospice care is required and you don’t need to have been a Trustee before as we provide a tailored induction.

“We also want to represent all parts of our community. We encourage applications from people with disabilities, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, the LGBTQ+ community, non-binary candidates and those who have experienced mental health problems. Sometimes people might see their differences as a barrier to hospice care but we support everyone. It would be wonderful to reflect that within our Trustee Board too.”

If you would like to find out more or apply to become a Trustee, please email [email protected] or phone 01293 447351 between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday for an application pack. The closing date for completed applications is Sunday 2 February 2025. Please note applicants must be available to attend the panel led selection day on Thursday 27 February 2025.

For more information about St Catherine’s or to make a donation visit stch.org.uk