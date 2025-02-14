Could you be Whisper’s Valentine?

A loving pup is looking for a foster home while she awaits her forever family! This Valentine’s Day, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare is looking for a special someone to show Whisper, a sweet-natured two-year-old Saluki X, the love and care she deserves.

Whisper has been at Raystede since the end of May 2024 and is currently the charity’s longest stay resident in their kennels and while she waits for her forever home, Raystede are looking for a suitable foster carer who can offer her a calm temporary home as she has spent such a long time in kennels.

Whisper is a lovable, cheeky, and super smart young dog who sadly has had a tough time. While she may take a little time to build trust, once she does, she is an affectionate and playful companion with a heart full of love to give.

Could you be her perfect match? Whisper is hoping for a foster home that offers:

A patient, adult-only environment willing to support her as she continues to build confidence and navigate some challenging behaviours.

A pet-free household with a spacious garden where she can stretch her long legs and play to her heart’s content.

Foster carers must live within a 45-minute radius of Raystede to allow its dedicated Kennels Team to visit and provide ongoing support.

Raystede will provide everything Whisper needs, including food, equipment, veterinary care, training, and continued guidance. By fostering Whisper, you’ll be giving her the love and stability she needs while she waits for her perfect forever home.

If you could help wonderful Whisper, Raystede would love to hear from you. Please call 01825 880468 or visit the website to find out more about fostering and to apply: raystede.org/adopt/foster-an-animal/

Watch this video to learn more about Whisper and her progress since she’s been at Raystede - youtu.be/PswPWIDWtJs