Could you walk on hot coals to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s?

Caron is taking on the Fire Walk in memory of her Dad Norman

Fancy walking on hot coals for charity? Then why not take on the Fire Walk - St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s hottest fundraiser of the year.

There are just 100 places available for brave people who want to walk barefoot three metres over hot wooden coals reaching a temperature of up to 300 degrees Celsius.

Taking place on Saturday 29th March, the event starts at 5pm at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Broadwater Way, Eastbourne. Spectators are welcome and there will be entertainment, food and drink available.

Before taking on the challenge of a lifetime, fire walkers will listen to a motivational seminar by expert trainers from Time4Change, who run the event. They will prepare participants for the challenge and help make it an experience to remember.

Are you brave enough to do the Fire Walk?

Caron Style has signed up to Fire Walk in memory of her Dad, Norman, after the hospice cared for him in 2023. “St Wilfrid's gave Dad the best care possible. Every day without fail they cared, and everyone worked so hard,” Caron said. “Dad was a happy and positive man who loved life. He was a familiar figure in his buggy around Eastbourne visiting his favourite cafés and getting his shopping.

“Doing the Fire Walk challenge is partly in honour of his determination to live life to the full, but also to raise money for an organisation whose incredible care and support made such a difference to the final few weeks of his life. St Wilfrid’s gave my family the strength to say goodbye and I will never forget that,” Caron added.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice Community Fundraiser, Jemma Cambell, said: “If you think you can take the heat on our hottest event of the year then sign up today. It’s the perfect opportunity to face your fears in this quick dash to victory and do something great to raise funds for local hospice care.”

For more information, visit stwhospice.org/fire, call the Fundraising Team on 01323 434280 or email [email protected]