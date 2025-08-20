Council adopts new Chichester Local Plan

Chichester District Council has officially adopted the Chichester Local Plan 2021–2039, following approval at a Full Council meeting on Tuesday, August 19.

This marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of the area, setting out a comprehensive vision for the area’s economy; transport and housing needs; environmental and historic protection; community health and wellbeing; and cultural development.

The adopted plan, which covers the area of the Chichester District outside the South Downs National Park, identifies housing requirements and development areas to support economic growth and deliver new homes over the next 14 years. It also includes a wide range of policies addressing areas such as design standards, climate change, and the natural environment.

“This is a major achievement and great news for our area and communities,” says Cllr Bill Brisbane, Cabinet Member for Planning at Chichester District Council. “The Chichester Local Plan has been one of the most complex pieces of work we have ever undertaken. The council has worked incredibly hard to prepare and now adopt the new Local Plan, having faced a number of significant challenges, particularly around roads, wastewater, and water neutrality.

“Planning affects where we live, work and relax; where new shops and community facilities are built; and it protects our historic buildings and the natural environment. The Local Plan addresses all of these issues and more, helping to make Chichester a vibrant and greener area. This gives us the opportunity to create a better future for our residents and businesses.

“Preparing a Local Plan is a difficult and lengthy process, and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in completing this important piece of work. This includes everyone who has shared their views in the public consultations that we carried out in the lead up to, and throughout, the examination process — your input has played an important role in shaping the plan.”

Adoption of the plan follows completion of an independent examination process, which began in May last year when the council submitted the plan to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate. The Inspectors assessed the plan, supporting evidence, and public feedback, and held a series of public hearings before identifying a number of ‘main modifications’ needed to make the plan ‘sound’.

In April and May, the council consulted on these modifications and after reviewing the responses, the Inspectors issued a final report confirming that the plan, with the recommended modifications, is sound, legally compliant, and ready for adoption.

The Local Plan will guide future development and provide the policies against which planning applications will be assessed. It also supports parish councils in preparing neighbourhood plans.

Bill adds: “All Planning Authorities are expected to meet the housing needs figure that is set by central Government for their Local Plan area. This drives the current level of housing supply and the housing requirement, which forms the basis for the Local Plan.

“Given the local challenges we face — particularly around transport infrastructure and environmental constraints — the plan we submitted for examination proposed a housing requirement of around 90% of the government’s housing needs figure for this area. However, based on the evidence, which included representations from National Highways in relation to the A27, the Inspectors concluded that there wasn’t sufficient justification to set a housing requirement lower than the full identified housing need.

"However, they permitted a stepped requirement, beginning with 575 homes per year as originally proposed by the council, but only for the years up to 2029/30, increasing to 701 per year following this, to enable an average of 638 homes per year over the full plan period.

“The Inspectors agreed that the most suitable location for housing growth is Chichester and the east/west corridor, which is where the majority of the proposed new housing and strategic sites are located within the Local Plan.

“The adopted plan also includes a wide range of robust policies aimed at protecting and conserving our area’s environment and historic character. It places greater emphasis on design standards and includes more policies relating to the natural environment.

“While the plan seeks to use as many brownfield sites as possible for development, our area lacks a legacy of large industrial sites that are suitable for significant levels of brownfield redevelopment. However, where opportunities do exist, for example in the Southern Gateway area, the plan sets out how the council will actively work to utilise these and unlock potential.”

People can find more information about the Chichester Local Plan, at: www.chichester.gov.uk/localplan. Information relating to the examination process, can be found at: www.chichester.gov.uk/localplanexaminationand the Planning Inspectors full report and the Full Council report are both available at: www.chichester.gov.uk/ localplanexaminationnews