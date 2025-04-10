Council grants to be given for VE and VJ celebrations in Mid Sussex

By Tim Cobb
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 08:48 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Community organisations planning celebrations for the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Days can apply for a Council grant towards the cost.

Mid Sussex District Council is setting aside £25,000 to support celebrations to commemorate Victory in Europe (VE) and Victory over Japan (VJ) in 1945.

The funds will be available to non-profit making communities and voluntary organisations who are planning community events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The deadline for applications is 14th April for VE Day that will be celebrated on 8th May and 30th June for VJ Day to be commemorated on 15th August.

User (UGC) SubmittedUser (UGC) Submitted
User (UGC) Submitted

Cllr Anne-Marie Cooke, Cabinet Member for Communities and Communications, said: “As it was in 1945, the heart of our celebrations to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, will be held in our communities, so I’m delighted that we are setting aside this money to support local events that help ensure the service and sacrifice of so many is always remembered.”

Applications can be made on the council’s website: www.midsussex.gov.uk

Related topics:Mid Sussex District CouncilJapanEurope
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice