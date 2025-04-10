Council grants to be given for VE and VJ celebrations in Mid Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community organisations planning celebrations for the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Days can apply for a Council grant towards the cost.

Mid Sussex District Council is setting aside £25,000 to support celebrations to commemorate Victory in Europe (VE) and Victory over Japan (VJ) in 1945.

The funds will be available to non-profit making communities and voluntary organisations who are planning community events.

The deadline for applications is 14th April for VE Day that will be celebrated on 8th May and 30th June for VJ Day to be commemorated on 15th August.

Cllr Anne-Marie Cooke, Cabinet Member for Communities and Communications, said: “As it was in 1945, the heart of our celebrations to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, will be held in our communities, so I’m delighted that we are setting aside this money to support local events that help ensure the service and sacrifice of so many is always remembered.”

Applications can be made on the council’s website: www.midsussex.gov.uk