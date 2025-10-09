Council Leader opens show home at new Hastings development

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, leader of Hastings Borough Council, joined Orbit Homes colleagues to open the new show home at its Levett View development in Hastings, where 140 new affordable homes will be delivered.

Cllr Haffenden joined colleagues of the local affordable housebuilder to cut the ribbon and officially open a new two-bedroom show home at Levett View, which will be available for purchase through Shared Ownership.

The Hastings Borough Council Leader and council representatives also toured the site with Orbit Homes, which features a number of initiatives to boost biodiversity and improve the new community’s wellbeing. These include the introduction of designated green spaces planted with insect-friendly wildflowers and shrubs, bird boxes, and a sustainable drainage system with ponds.

Cllr Haffenden also heard about how all the new homes will be built tenure-blind by Orbit Homes, meaning that affordable rent and Shared Ownership customers will benefit from the same commitment to Orbit Homes’ sector-leading design, safety and customer service standards.

L-R: Sophie Honeysett, Hastings Borough Council; Cllr Glenn Haffenden, Leader of Hastings Borough Council; Ed Tibbets, Land and New Business Director at Orbit Homes.

Levett View will comprise 140 new affordable homes in a mix of one-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses. Half of the homes will be let at affordable rent to local people currently on the council’s housing register, and the other half will be available for purchase through shared ownership.

Ed Tibbetts, Land and New Business Director at Orbit Homes, said: “It was amazing to be joined by Councillor Haffenden and council officers to mark the opening of our new two-bedroom show home at Levett View. We were delighted to welcome them for a tour of the site to show them how the development is progressing, and we are excited to continue working alongside the council as part of our commitment to building more, much-needed quality affordable homes in the local area.”

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, leader of the council and lead councillor for housing: “I am delighted to be able to visit these new Orbit homes at Levett View. There will be 140 brand new homes on this site, with half at affordable rent and half for Shared Ownership, all prioritised for local residents. I am especially pleased to see this site developed as I know the amount of money and time Orbit has had to invest to rescue the site when a previous contractor had to pull out. It demonstrates Orbit’s commitment to Hastings, which we really welcome, both here and in other sites in the Borough.”

For further information about Levett View and to view the two, three and four-bedroom homes currently available for purchase through Shared Ownership, visit: www.orbithomes.org.uk/levett-view.

*All affordable rent homes at Levett View will be let at Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates.