Council reaches milestone in flexible tenancies

Crawley Borough Council has reached a milestone in its work to move its tenants who held five-year flexible tenancies onto secure, life-time, tenancies.

In March 2023 the Council made changes to its Tenancy Policy so that it could phase out flexible tenancies over the next two years. There were originally a total of 2142 tenancies to convert, and now 85 per cent of those have been converted to secure tenancies with only 315 left to process.

Lifetime tenancies have a number of benefits for both the council and tenants. These include:

Less bureaucracy in reviewing and updating them

Creating more sustainable communities

Provide long term security for tenants in their homes

Councillor Ian Irvine, Cabinet member for Housing, said: “I am delighted that we have reached this milestone of converting over 4/5ths of outstanding flexible tenancies into secure lifetime agreements. This provides much greater security for our tenants and allows them to plan out their future more effectively. This is someone’s family home, where people have built their lives and have cherished memories. We need to do all we can to make sure our tenants have that for a lifetime.

“I would like to say thank you to all of those who have worked hard to reach this landmark, this is part of Crawley Homes continued work to provide dedicated services to our tenants.”