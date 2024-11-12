Council to protect local services

Deadlines at the Eastbourne Herald mean I’m writing this before our Cabinet meeting this week and our consideration of a report into how we can make nearly £3 million of unavoidable savings.

Readers will know how determined I am to protect local services, such as public toilets and swimming at the Sovereign Centre.

So let me start by explaining why these savings are needed. As regular readers will be aware, the biggest reason is temporary accommodation costs. These costs have rocketed in recent years as more and more people find themselves in need of a home. These are often families who through no fault of their own have been unable to pay their mortgages or rent due to the cost of living crisis.

Consequently, we are now spending nearly £5 million a year on temporary accommodation - you don’t have to be a financial expert to work out that this is totally unsustainable for a small council like Eastbourne.

In advance of the meeting, our officers have been running a consultation with residents and local groups about the savings proposals. The response was excellent, with lots of people contributing their views. These opinions and feedback have helped us to shape our thinking about how and where to find the savings – I’m most grateful to everyone who took part.

I had hoped that the Chancellor would announce some specific support for councils in this situation in her recent Budget, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case. However, I will continue to lobby ministers to get the government support that we need.

The government knows this is a cross-party crisis. Labour run councils are struggling with these costs just as much as all the others.

When you read this column, we will have made decisions that will achieve the savings needed.

I have already stated that I am confident we can deliver a balanced budget, at the same time as maintaining public toilet provision and making sure local people still have access to excellent swimming facilities.

Councillor Stephen Holt

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council