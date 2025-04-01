Councillor outlines support for AFC Uckfield Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sponsorship, a little bit of cash, help at matches, support for players and the occasional burger or drink bought- all these will help keep a community football club on its feet.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uckfield town councillor Duncan Bennett has outlined how important AFC Uckfield Town is to residents of all ages. And he's asking them to support the club which struggles to 'keep its head above water' after the pitch was hit by serious flooding.

Duncan said: "For more than a quarter of a century I have dedicated much of my time to doing my best for the local community, its people, its heritage and its future. I have tried to focus on urgent matters that I feel need the help and support needed to make a real difference. Let me tell you where some real help is urgently needed right now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He points out the club has recently had to deal with a difficult situation, where a nearby change in the water table caused a spring to pour onto the pitch.

Uckfield Town FC Training

The club had to rectify this urgently. He went on: "Thanks to the huge generosity of CJ Thorne, a digger was lent which allowed a committee member to dig a new collecting pond and drainage channel, allowing the water to be discharged away from the playing surface."

And he notes, while this is good news, the situation meant that the club was unable to host home games for around three months during the peak of the season. During that time there were no gate receipts or income from food and drink, which sustain a voluntary run community club like this one.

When the income stops, the bills keep coming and the situation is that club reserves are at the point where each home game 'barely keeps our club’s head above water' he points out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This, he says, is also only through the time, effort and generosity of the handful of committee members.

On the pitch, there are teams of dedicated and talented players who really shine in each of their squads with teams flying high in their respective leagues. The first team is fighting hard and has a real chance of making the playoffs for promotion back to the SCFL Premiership Division.

But, Duncan emphasises: "The club needs help! We need people to assist on matchdays and other times to enable our club to function and become as self-sufficient as possible. You can come and support your local club on matchday; every ticket, drink, burger or cake sold helps."

There are currently four club sides playing home games at The Oaks, the Firsts, the Ladies, the U23s and the U18s. "The club offers great matchday hospitality and the high quality of football may just surprise you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally people could be a great help by becoming a sponsor.

Duncan concludes: "We are deeply grateful for those businesses who already are. To those who are not, giving a regular sponsorship payment really delivers a consistency of income which would provide sustainability for a club like ours.

"When we travel to other clubs throughout Sussex and Surrey, it is noticeable that businesses are very supportive elsewhere. We do have a steady and rising following at The Oaks and whether you are a kit or pitchside banner sponsor, your business name does get seen by many people on match days, as well as featuring prominently in our media coverage."

AFC Uckfield Town has roots going back 145 years to 1880 and in that time, countless generations of local people have played for and supported the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He urges all local businesses to think of AFC Uckfield Town and make their community engagement really work to help a club have an equally strong and robust future within this growing town.

If you can help, or know of anyone you think could, contact Bob Robert Barden at: [email protected]