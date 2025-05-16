Councillor Sean McHale elected as Chichester's new mayor

Having lived in Chichester since 1994, Councillor McHale recently became involved in the City Council. Reflecting on his journey, he shared:

"For most of the last thirty years, my time was spent with my family and my work—with some golf and bridge thrown in. One of the real surprises to me as a new Councillor was the amount of hard work that voluntary organisations do throughout the City and the number of people who give their time to make Chichester a better place to live. These volunteers deserve our thanks."

The Mayor has chosen The Young People’s Shop as the Mayor’s Charity for the year. Located in South Street, the organisation provides confidential support to young people aged 11 to 25 struggling with mental health. Their services include free advice, guidance, emotional support sessions, one-on-one counselling, and a variety of practical workshops and activities aimed at empowering young individuals.

Alongside Mayor McHale, the new Mayoress will be Micheala McHale, with Councillor James Vivian appointed as Deputy Mayor and Councillor Anne Scicluna as Bailiff to the City of Chichester.

A Rich Mayoral History

The tradition of Chichester's mayoral office dates back centuries, with the earliest known Mayor, Emery de Rouen, recorded in 1239. However, historical records suggest the Office of Mayor likely originated at least as early as 1226.

A full list of Mayors from 1502 onward is displayed on boards in the Council Chamber, reflecting the city's deep-rooted governance traditions. One longstanding custom dates back to 1563, when Thomas Jarman bequeathed a ring with a turquoise stone to the serving Mayor—stipulating that it should be passed down from Mayor to Mayor every election day. This tradition remains an integral part of the Mayor Making ceremony today.

Connecting with the Mayor

The Mayor welcomes invitations to attend events within Chichester, as well as special functions outside the City boundary. Requests for Mayoral visits can be arranged through the Mayor’s Secretary via the following contact details:

Telephone: 01243 788502

Address: The Mayor’s Secretary, Chichester City Council, The Council House, North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LQ

1 . Contributed Deputy Mayor, Councillor James Vivian and Bailiff to the City of Chichester, Councillor Anne Scicluna Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Guests at Mayor Making 2025 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Mayoress, Michaela McHale and Deputy Mayoress, Becky Duerden Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Departing Mayor, Councillor Sarah Quail presenting fundraising cheque to Chichester District Foodbank, the Mayor's Charity for 2024/25. Photo: Submitted