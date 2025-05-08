Councillors join veterans and residents at VE Day service in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local councillors joined residents, veterans, cadets and dignitaries for a service held at the Hailsham War Memorial today [8 May], a service to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day.

The service, also attended by the Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook, was held to mark the end of Second World War hostilities in Europe on 8th May 1945, and to bring the community together in remembrance, reflection and celebration.

The service, conducted by the Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch, was followed by a short wreath-laying ceremony.

"As we celebrate its 80th anniversary, we must take a moment to remember that VE Day was not only one of celebration marking the end of hostilities in Europe during World War Two, but also a moment of great sadness and reflection, as many people had lost their lives in the conflict with a great deal of individuals continuing to fight in other conflicts," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook. "I know I speak for others when I say that the commemorative service held today was both keenly anticipated and well attended."

"The service was an opportunity to recognise the sacrifices made by previous generations and to reflect by expressing gratitude for the freedoms we are privy to today. I was delighted to see many people attend the service and unite as a community to ensure that the memory of those who fought for our country during World War Two remains active and is never forgotten - and the 80th Anniversary of VE Day is suitably commemorated."

The Town Council is organising a 'grand celebration' in the town centre from 9am to 2.30pm on Saturday [10th May], to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

The event will feature a market in Vicarage Field and confirmed traders attending include The Rum Infusionist (handcrafted flavoured rums), Ace Knits & Bits (knitting and crochet supplies), One of a Kind (children's clothing), Misty Acres (flowers), Sister Sweets ‘N’ Sips (confectionery) and Demelza Hospice Care for Children.

The Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch and RAF cadets will also have their own stalls and Hailsham FM will be playing music and covering the event throughout the day.

An assortment of live entertainment has been arranged, courtesy of music acts Michelle Cleave and The Jackettes. Local dance school Sjaan Dance Academy will be taking part in the celebrations, and an area will be created with seating in Vicarage Field for people to dance to 1940s-style music.

Pupils from Grovelands Community Primary School's choir club will also be providing entertainment, plus there will be a classic vehicle display in the High Street and an exhibition of photos and wartime memorabilia in Vicarage Field, courtesy of the Hailsham Historical Society.

Hailsham Lions will be selling candy floss and be organising 'racing pigs' and key games for visitors, and Hailsham Parish Church will be open to welcome visitors into the church building between 11am and 1pm on the day.

Hailsham High Street will be closed from 8am to 3pm on the day.