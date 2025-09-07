Councillors welcome new bus link connecting Woodingdean and Falmer

Residents of Woodingdean, Brighton will soon benefit from bus services linking the community directly with Falmer, delivering on a key pledge made during the local elections in 2023 and responding to an online petition which received 1,278 signatures.

The #23 service is being extended to Woodingdean, providing new links to Falmer, Lewes Road, Queens Park and Brighton Marina.

At school times, journeys on route 23 will be diverted via Wilson Avenue, Wiston Road, Piltown Road and Whitehawk Road to provide a new school link between Whitehawk and BACA.

Along with supporting the introduction of the 3X and the expansion of the 25 to loop around the university campus, the funding from the Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan is being used to create a strategic and integrated bus network for the city.

Cllr Allen and Cllr Muten on a Woodingdean bus

Jacob Allen, Labour Councillor for Woodingdean and Cabinet Member for Customer Services and Public Realm, said:

"When I stood for election, residents told me time and again that better public transport was one of their top priorities – especially connecting us northwards”

“The route will give residents in the East of the city better access to Falmer, the University of Sussex, University of Brighton, Lewes, and further afield destinations in East Sussex, improving opportunities for work, study, and leisure while also helping to reduce car dependency”

“My Tory predecessors in Woodingdean said this connection couldn’t be done – but I have been fighting robustly for over two years now behind the scenes, and now we’ve delivered”

Route of the new #23 route

I’d like to thank Brighton and Hove Buses for working so collaboratively with Brighton and Hove City Council on this. This new bus link will make a real difference to people’s daily lives, opening up new opportunities and making public transport options more attractive."

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport and City Infrastructure said: “For too long, the gap in the bus network between Falmer and Woodingdean has led to more car journeys and congestion through Woodingdean.

The 23-route extension is part of a wider interconnected bus service improvement for our city. This includes the introduction of the 3X express service connecting Hangleton, Hove, Brighton, Falmer with schools, universities and transport hubs. The 3X alongside an improved 23 service unlocks more school bus routes and enables the 25 route to better serve the Sussex University campus.

These strategic bus service enhancements mean communities are better connected by public transport.”

The new route will commence on 28 September.