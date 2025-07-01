Countdown begins to autumn launch of new Worthing heat network in time for winter

New website now live with updates for local residents, including information on currently planned works.

Work is progressing well ahead of the Worthing Heat Network switch-on planned for later this year. Once live, the network will offer lower long-term bills for homes and businesses, cleaner air for the local community, and greater energy security for Worthing.

To make this possible, key infrastructure must be installed now so that residents and businesses can connect when the time is right.

Work has already been completed in nine of the fourteen zones of work across Worthing, with just five more to go. Some of these works areas are not in the town centre.

Look ahead to works over the summer

To keep Worthing moving throughout the school holidays, highways work on main roads are being limited to one location at a time, across just two locations. This has been agreed in accordance with West Sussex County Council, who are the highways authority responsible for approving roadworks applications. This will keep traffic flowing. Other roadworks have been moved outside of the summer holidays.

In late July, Hemiko, the energy partner behind the project, will begin a short stretch of work near the High Street roundabout. Once that’s complete, works will move to a short section of Richmond Road in late August. Hemiko has begun meeting businesses adjacent to these areas to agree plans to ensure that businesses can continue to operate as normal, including discussing access requirements for deliveries. Businesses can also get in touch at [email protected]

These are the final packages of highways work that will enable the heat network to be switched on.

Hemiko had initially hoped to avoid roadworks over the summer holidays and had re-sequenced their programme to allow this. However, a burst water main –which was outside of their control– flooded their trenches creating a delay, meaning they have had to return to their original programme.

Behind-the-scenes progress

Not all summer activity will be on the roads. Hemiko teams will also be completing essential works off the highway – including finishing the new Energy Hub near the High Street Multi-Storey Car Park and connecting buildings to the network.

Backing the local economy and community

Throughout the summer, Hemiko’s Community Fund, which has already provided over £60,000 to local groups and organisations, will be providing small grants, volunteer time and resources to continue supporting local community initiatives. Organisations interested in support can email [email protected] to request information about applying to the fund.

The fund has already supported a wide range of organisations including Guild Care, Worthing Wellbeing Walks, Worthing Rowers, Climate Resilience Centre Worthing, the Haven, Friends of Homefield Park, Worthing Hospital, local festivals, town clean-ups, and initiatives such as free parking and free bus travel. Local businesses have also benefited from £2.33m in local spend from the project, with Hemiko prioritising partnering with local businesses throughout.

Hemiko is set to become a key employer in the region. They invest in local talent through their green skills initiatives, working with schools and colleges to provide curriculum support, careers fairs, work experience and paid internships. Recent highlights include activities with Northbrook College, St Andrew’s CofE High School, and Homefield Primary School. Hemiko has also provided sponsorship towards a local student attending the University of Sussex.

A greener, cheaper future for Worthing

Once operational later this year, the Worthing Heat Network will improve local air quality, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to a more sustainable future for this coastal town.

Charlotte Owen, Growth Director at the Worthing Heat Network, said “We are getting ready to switch the Worthing Heat Network on. Once on, the heat network will help to keep the town’s homes and buildings warm while improving air quality and reducing heating related carbon emissions by 90%. The Worthing Heat Network will create a greener, cheaper future for Worthing’s residents and businesses. To make this possible, key infrastructure must be installed now so that the town’s buildings can connect when the time is right.”

Resources and more information

This comes as the new Worthing Heat Network website is launched, providing a central resource for local residents to find information about the network. The website has been designed by Worthing-based company, Molokini.

On the website, locals can find an interactive map with more information about the works, where to find parking in Worthing, and the best driving routes in town.