Countdown is on to celebrate RSPCA’s Annual One Fun Day in Hastings

The RSPCA will be holding its Annual One Fun Day event to coincide with its Founders Weekend and animal lovers are invited to join in the celebrations at a special event hosted by RSPCA Mallydams Wood and RSPCA Bluebell Ridge.

Families and supporters old and new are invited to join in the celebrations as part of the RSPCA’s One Fun Day which will be held simultaneously at various locations across the country.

The Hastings event will be held at the Fairlight Village Hall from 10am until 4pm and will include craft stalls, animal talks, children’s events, competitions, refreshments and much, much more.

The event is a partnership with RSPCA Mallydams and with RSPCA Sussex East and Hastings Branch (Bluebell Ridge).

Events include storytimes for the young visitors and talks by staff and volunteers about the RSPCA’s rescue and rehabilitation work for wildlife.

The event will be one of more than 60, which are also being held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations!

No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, and you can find out what is happening near you by looking at this interactive map which highlights all the events happening on Saturday June 14th.

One Fun Day is an annual event on the RSPCA calendar - and is held to coincide with the RSPCA Founders Weekend.This marks the anniversary of when the RSPCA was formed on June 16 1824 in a London coffee shop by 22 founding members including London vicar Arthur Broome and MP William Wilberforce along with other like-minded people who were determined to change animals' lives.

The RSPCA is the oldest animal welfare charity and as well as helping rescue and rehome thousands of animals has been at the forefront of campaigns and law changes for the past 201 years.

The One Fun Day event gives people and communities the chance to come together and celebrate this milestone as well as support their local RSPCA branches and centres and help improve the lives of every animal as part of a million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better.

RSPCA staff volunteers and supporters are pulling out all the stops this year to make sure the event atHastings is one to remember.

A spokesperson said: “We are really excited to be hosting this very unique event and it will be fun for all the family. There will be a chance for visitors to get creative with wildlife-inspired crafts and interactive games. We have a lot of stalls so there will be a chance to pick up some wonderful crafts, gifts and local products and we will be joined by RSPCA Hastings and District Branch Cattery.

“There will also be a raffle and lots of delicious food and drinks and some inspiring talks about the vital conservation work taking place and how local people can help wildlife thrive.”

For more information about One Fun Day you can visit Facebook page for more information.

The One Fun Day will be held at the Fairlight Village Hall, Broadway, Fairlight, Hastings TN35 4DA