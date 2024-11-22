Countdown to Christmas with The Salvation Army in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Eastbourne are being invited to start their Christmas countdown with The Salvation Army at the town’s Hippodrome Theatre next month.

Christmas with The Salvation Army is being held on 1 December at 3pm. The audience will have the chance to sing carols and enjoy performances from the band and songsters of Eastbourne Citadel Salvation Army. This year’s event is the first to be hosted by Majors Ralph and Maxine Walker who lead the church and charity in the town.

Ralph, who will be hosting the event, said he is very excited about what he knows will be an amazing celebration.

He said: “All the different groups taking part have been rehearsing for months. We are so blessed in Eastbourne to have some amazing musicians. The adult and junior choirs, along with our very talented Brass band and a guitar singing group will be performing on the night and this year our special guests are the amazing Shining Stars Dance Academy. We will also be joined by a number of local dignitaries.”

Christmas with The Salvation Army is at The Eastbourne Hippodrome on 1 December

Funds raised on the evening will go to support the work of The Salvation Army in Eastbourne. The church has opened a winter shelter in partnership with Eastbourne Borough Council until March 2025 to support homeless people and people who are forced to sleep rough.

The money will also be used to buy gifts for present appeal for children who would otherwise go without on Christmas Day, hot meals for homeless people and clubs for older people.

As well as the Hippodrome concert, a candlelight carol service followed by The Salvation Army band playing carols at the pier is taking place on 24 December from 7pm, while both choirs and the band will be out carolling in December at nearly 30 venues in and around the town.

To find out more about The Salvation Army in Eastbourne, search Eastbourne Citadel Salvation Army on Facebook or call 01323 640382.

Tickets for Christmas with The Salvation Army are on sale now. Go to Christmas with The Salvation Army - Royal Hippodrome Theatre or call 01323 80 20 20.