Countryside protection group urges Lewes folk to respond to district council's Draft Local Plan

A countryside protection group is urging people to respond to Lewes District Council's Draft Local Plan.

Don't Urbanise the Downs is an organisation set up to object to a proposal from Eton College to build 3,000 new homes at the foot of the South Downs in and around East Chiltington.

A spokesman explains the council is running another consultation on the original Draft Local Plan. They say 'the good news is that the last time you gave them your thoughts they listened!'

And they explain if people are pushed for time they can click on either of two pre-filled emails objecting to the scheme. The links can be found on the Don't Urbanise the Downs Facebook page or website.

South Downs

They point out the proposal doesn't make sense. Its enormous scale is not supported by local housing needs or existing infrastructure and it's contrary to all planning logic. Previous planning assessments recommended zero building growth for East Chiltington, the location of the proposed New Town, and found the proposed building site ‘not suitable’, ‘not deliverable or developable’.

They also note the ecological impact of concreting over this special downland area would be devastating and irreversible and the loss of green space would damage the landscape of the South Downs forever as well as concrete over working farmland.

The pre-filled emails suggest the writer supports Policy NE1 which is about protecting the natural environment, Policy HW2 which addresses minimising pollution and Policy D3 which covers protecting the landscape character of the area.

The note concludes saying: "We clearly need more houses but this cannot be achieved in Lewes District without significantly damaging the local environment. Any reintroduction of the Eton New Town would be particularly harmful."