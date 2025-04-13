County Bird Society supports major project at Sidlesham Ferry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) is appealing to local people to support a habitat restoration at Sidlesham Ferry through The Big Give’s Green Match Fund.

Every pound donated will be matched by The Big Give Trust. The works will encourage a greater numbers of birds to the site. It is especially important for breeding Lapwings, Redshanks and Avocets and birds passing through on migration as a feeding/rest pit stop.

The works will help improve water levels, increase feeding areas and exclude predators of chicks and eggs. Sidlesham Ferry is overlooked by one of the county’s best hides (near the RSPB Pagham Harbour visitor centre), so people will be able to enjoy seeing the increased bird numbers as well!

The appeal will run online from noon Tuesday, April 22 to noon, April 29. Search Big Give Green Match Fund or use this link Sidlesham Ferry Pool and Field – Big Give The total project costs are over £185k, nearly 60% of which are being covered by the National

Ferry Pools

Lottery Heritage Fund. SOS have already pledged £20k to support this important and iconic site for wildlife. It is hoped that this appeal will help close the funding gap by £8k (£4k from locals matched by £4k).

SOS is proud to be associated with this project, an appeal organized by them in the 1980s enabled the field to be purchased by Sussex Wildlife Trust and they helped finance the superb all access hide in 2017

Membership of the SOS is open to anyone and is free for those aged under 21 or in full time education. Details, along with how to donate, can be found on the SOS website www.sos.org.uk .