County chairman visits Polegate for official tour of the town

On Friday the Chairman of East Sussex County Council, Cllr Roy Galley visited Polegate for an official tour, guided around the town by its Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar.

The tour started with a visit to the South East Coast Ambulance Service’s, make ready centre, where the councillors were greeted by Steph Meech, Operational Team Leader who explained how the centre works and the processes involved in delivering emergency medical care.

The Chairman then paid a visit to the Community Centre to spend time with Pat Payne and Alan Branch to hear about how the centre is described as the hub in the community with it being used for a huge range of services and activities for the benefit of the Polegate community.

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said “I was delighted that Cllr Roy Galley asked for a tour of the town and I was pleased to show him around our community introducing him to number of local independent businesses.”