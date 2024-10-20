County chairman visits Polegate for official tour of the town
The tour started with a visit to the South East Coast Ambulance Service’s, make ready centre, where the councillors were greeted by Steph Meech, Operational Team Leader who explained how the centre works and the processes involved in delivering emergency medical care.
The Chairman then paid a visit to the Community Centre to spend time with Pat Payne and Alan Branch to hear about how the centre is described as the hub in the community with it being used for a huge range of services and activities for the benefit of the Polegate community.
Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said “I was delighted that Cllr Roy Galley asked for a tour of the town and I was pleased to show him around our community introducing him to number of local independent businesses.”