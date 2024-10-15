County Mall extends sponsorship of Crawley Town F.C. as they rise to League One
This marks the second year of County Mall's partnership with the club, making this a particularly significant moment as they celebrate their rise to a higher league.
County Mall has long been a supporter of the local community, and their sponsorship of Crawley Town F.C. reflects their commitment to the town's success. This renewed partnership will see County Mall continue to support the club in various ways, bringing benefits to both the fans and the club itself.
Crawley Town F.C. General Manager, Tom Allman, expressed his delight at the continued partnership: “We at Crawley Town Football Club are delighted to be partnering with the County Mall for a further year, continuing on our work from last season. With County Mall embedded firmly in the heart of Crawley, continuing our relationship made perfect sense and we’re looking forward to bringing benefits to the fans, as well as the club, as part of the sponsorship.”
County Mall Shopping Centre Manager, Simon Cuckow, added: “We are thrilled to extend our sponsorship of Crawley Town F.C. on their journey to League One. Their dedication and hard work mirror our own commitment to excellence, and we're excited to be a part of their success. We look forward to a fantastic season and to supporting the club and its fans in any way we can.”