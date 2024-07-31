Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tim Allen aged 59, and his wife Wendy aged 58, have recently moved to Sigma Homes’ Hanlye View development in Cuckfield, West Sussex.

Previously based in Oakham, Rutland, the couple purchased Plot 7, a three-bed detached house with a generous garden, after wishing to downsize to a more energy efficient home in preparation for retirement.

The boutique development of just 13 homes is located one mile from Cuckfield village, situated along Hanlye Lane. The collection of contemporary sustainable homes boast air source heat pumps, PV solar panels and electric vehicle charging points on each house, allowing residents to benefit from a lower carbon footprint and energy bill savings.

Tim, who has worked in planning and development and is now semi-retired, said: “We looked at other new builds in the area but Hanlye View was really miles above the rest, and had everything we were looking for. Immediately when we walked around the property, myself and Wendy felt at home.

Couple Downsize to Energy Efficient Home at Hanlye View.

"The open plan living was great, and it is something we would’ve done ourselves. The large windows and bifold doors which opened onto the garden were unlike any of the other new builds we had viewed. There was so much natural light.

“The location and garden in particular were key factors for us. We wanted to be close to Haywards Heath train station, be able to walk into a village and go to one of the pubs or restaurants, as well as enjoy walks in the countryside on one of the many bridleways.

“We are keen gardeners so wanted enough space to be creative with our planting, and the large patio area allows us to easily accommodate our existing garden furniture. No other new builds in the area had a garden of a similar size.

"We also have one of the garden rooms by Bakers of Haywards Heath, which is perfect for when I do a bit of my consultancy work here and there and need an office space, but also it’s great to have and use for hobby space and for some extra storage.

“We haven’t received our first bill yet as we have only just moved in, but we are expecting them to be lower due to all the energy efficient features in the home. As we are both almost retired, we wanted a house that would be easy to live in and manage as we get older. We have had electric vehicles for a long time, so the accessibility of the EV charger on the driveway was great for us.

“In the next few years I would like to fully retire, and I quite fancy volunteering on the Bluebell Railway which is close by. A typical weekend for myself and Wendy is walking either into the village or Borde Hill Gardens, or we hop on the train and head to Brighton for a spot of shopping in The Lanes, or coffee and walk on the beach.

“Since moving here only a couple of weeks ago, we have managed to see our children more than we have ever done. Both have settled in the south east, with one is based in Greenwich, London, and the other in Brighton - it is so easy to get on the train at Haywards Heath and go visit them for the day.”