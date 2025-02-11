Couple fell in love after meeting at Chichester leisure centre, after 40 years of being neighbours

Olga Clement, 68, was a regular at her local leisure centre when she spotted Michael Livermore, 70, on an exercise bike in the gym.

Olga and Michael were not looking for love, when their paths crossed at The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Chichester District Council.

It was love at first site for the couple, who had both lived in the Midhurst area for the past 40 years, but never actually met.

Michael, a widower and Olga, a divorcee, both love exercising and it was this passion that saw them sign up to be a member at their local leisure centre.

Olga and Michael married in January 2025

Olga, a keen gym goer explains: “the gym has always been my refuge, even when I am down the gym and exercise always cheer me up.”

After living in Gibraltar for a year after retirement, Olga returned to Midhurst, where her sons from her previous marriage attended St Margaret School. She decided she wanted to prioritise her health and fitness and became a member of The Grange Leisure Centre in 2023.

A week after joining the centre, Olga explains: “I spotted Michael using the exercise bike in the gym. He was very shy but I went over to say hello. He invited me for coffee, and we got on so well that within a week we were living together.

“We were not looking for love. I’ve never done online dating as I am scared of scammers!”

Within six months of being together, Michael proposed to Olga and she, of course, accepted the proposal. The couple married at Petersfield Library on 3 January 2025.

Olga explains Michael was attracted to her because of her “zest for life” and she admired his “generosity, intelligence and integrity”.

Michael and Olga are both still regular gym goers at The Grange Leisure Centre, with Olga visiting six days a week and Michael four days a week, attending fitness classes and using the gym.

Stuart Mills, contract manager for The Grange Leisure Centre, said: “We’re delighted to hear of this wonderful story and share our congratulations with Olga and Michael following their recent wedding.

“Our leisure centres are not only there to support the local community in prioritising their health and fitness goals but also to increase their social interaction, so we love hearing stories of individuals who have found lasting relationships when using our centres.”