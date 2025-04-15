Courtney Everett and Minds Matter Event team impress at Shoreham event

The mental health organisation, founded by Courtney Everett in 2022, raised over £1,000 for West Sussex Mind, a local mental health charity. With performances from local artists and guest speakers from the charity it appeared that not only was the evening a huge success, it provided some vital information surrounding mental health.

Courtney, who I had the pleasure of interviewing back in September 2024, told me told me during that interview "I have always had a strong connection and drive to work in Mental Health and raise money for services while being an advocate which I started back in college when I hosted charity sales. So, Minds Matter Event came from that - we wanted to have open and honest discussions about mental health."

From the reception on social media (@mindsmatter.event) it seems the show was a great success for raising both money and awareness for mental health.

Courtney, alongside her co-host Neil, provided a great night of fundraising and entertainment, including a prize draw, and showcased the incredible hard work from the Minds Matter Event team throughout the night.

West Sussex Mind provides services within the local area and helps individuals who are struggling with their mental health. If you are struggling do get in touch with the charity or visit your GP for more information.

1 . Contributed Courtney Everett Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Minds Matter Event Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Founder and co-host Courtney Everett Photo: Submitted