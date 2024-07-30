Cowan Architects fundraise for Headway Sussex and The Sussex Snowdrop Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cowan Architects, a leading architectural firm based in Sussex, is lacing up their walking boots for a remarkable charity challenge this summer.

Throughout August, the team will embark on an epic journey, collectively walking 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles) – the equivalent of Land's End to John o' Groats.

But the challenge doesn't end there! On September 7 and 8, six brave members of the Cowan Architects team will take on the gruelling, continuous through-the-night, 100km (62-mile) South Coast Challenge, an endurance event that pushes participants to their limits. In addition, three more team members will be tackling the 1st Half South Coast Challenge, a tough 57 km with ~1250 m of climb.

This ambitious endeavour aims to raise critical funds and awareness for two exceptional local charities, Headway Sussex and The Sussex Snowdrop Trust. Cowan Architects has set a fundraising goal of £2,500 for each charity.

"We're incredibly passionate about supporting these two organisations that make a significant difference in the lives of people in our community," says David Callin, Managing Director at Cowan Architects.

"Headway Sussex provides vital support to individuals with acquired brain injuries and their families, while The Sussex Snowdrop Trust offers essential care for children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses."

Here's how you can get involved:

Donate to the Cowan Architects team on their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/team/cowan-architects-2024

Share the campaign with your network to raise awareness.

Every step counts and with your support, Cowan Architects can make a real difference.