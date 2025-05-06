Cowdray Farm Shop has been named Regional Winner in the Muddy Stilettos Awards

By Matilda Reid
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 13:04 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 13:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Cowdray Farm Shop has been named as the Regional Winner for Best Farm Shop & Deli in Sussex in the 2025 Muddy Stilettos Awards.

This recognition is especially rewarding as it was decided by a public vote, reflecting the strong reputation the Farm Shop has built through consistent service, quality, and attention to detail.

Richard Main, the Managing Director of the Farm Shop & Café, said: “We are delighted to be named as Regional Winner. This award is reflective of the team’s hard work and commitment to the business and their dedication to ensuring that our customers get the best possible experience when they visit us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We do strive to ensure that quality and provenance are key factors in choosing products available from the Cowdray Farm Shop. We also have a fantastic butchery which sells Estate reared meat including beef, lamb and venison as well as an exceptional Deli counter. Thank you to everyone who supported us.”

The Muddy Stilettos Awards celebrate the most exciting independent businesses across 35 counties. The National Winners in each category will be announced on 25th June.

Related topics:SussexCafe
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice