Cowdray Farm Shop wins two Great Taste Awards 2025

Cowdray’s Spicy Italian Sausages and the Chocolate Mousse Cake have both been awarded a gold star in the prestigious Great Taste Awards 2025.

The Spicy Italian Sausage recipe was created by Sarah Finch, who is part of the butchery team, and was inspired by her American upbringing, where spicy Italian sausages were a staple. The Chocolate Mousse cake is prepared and baked in the Cowdray Farm Shop by a talented team of pastry chefs and is one of the most popular cakes.

Richard Main, the Managing Director of the Farm Shop, said: “We are delighted to have won two awards which acknowledges the hard work and talent of our team.

“Many congratulations to Sarah for creating the Spicy Italian Sausage recipe, which has proved incredibly popular with customers. Why not pop into the Farm Shop café and try this award-winning ingredient in a delicious dish which comprises of Spicy Italian Sausage Ciabatta with rocket and a red pepper compote.

Cowdray butcher Sarah Finch with her Great Taste award winning Spicy Italian Sausages.

“For pudding, try our delicious Chocolate Mousse Cake, which is perfect hot or cold. Well done to all the team for their hard work in securing these two awards.”

Sarah joined the Cowdray butchery team two years ago and is currently completing her Level 3 butchery management course through Plumpton College alongside her work at the Cowdray Butchery.

She grew up on a small, rural holding in Upstate New York, where her family lived off the land, grew vegetables, and kept pigs, cows and chickens. She developed a lifelong interest in food which eventually inspired her to become a butcher.

“I am delighted that the sausages have won this award, and that it has proved popular, especially as the recipe was inspired by my American childhood. Cowdray is a wonderful place to work, and I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the friendly faces that visit the butchery each week. Do pop in and try the sausages for yourselves!”

The Cowdray Farm Shop is open seven days a week. To find out more, please visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/cowdray-farm-shop/

