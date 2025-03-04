Cowdray Heritage Trust are organising a variety of fun and educational events this Spring

By Matilda Reid
Contributor
Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:31 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 11:37 BST

Cowdray Ruins, located near Midhurst in West Sussex, offers a variety of spring events that blend history, art, and nature.

There are a series of Walk and Talk events in March and April which involve a short, guided walk around the Ruins, as participants discover what Tudor life was like. These events offer insights into the rich history and heritage of the Ruins.

A talk on ‘Hospitality and Power at Elizabethan Cowdray’ takes place on Tuesday 25th March, starting with a talk by Dr Caroline Adams at Cowdray Hall followed by a visit to the Tudor Kitchen at Cowdray Ruins.

On Monday 31st March, immerse yourself in a watercolour painting session set against the historic backdrop of Cowdray Ruins. The class, aimed at those with little or no experience, will take place in our newly refurbished visitor centre. Artist Jane Denman will guide you through the process of creating a picture, focusing on capturing beautiful skies at Cowdray Ruins.

To find out more and to book these events, please visit: cowdray.co.uk/events/category/heritage/

