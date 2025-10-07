Cowdray hosts a celebration of autumn
Runners can choose between a 5km, 10km, 10-mile Canicross run which will take them through beautiful West Sussex scenery on the Cowdray Estate. The first Run the Seasons Race celebrates all things autumn and is being held on the same day as the popular Apple Day. The run takes you up a gentle incline before turning back to reveal the golden colours of the South Downs.
Organised in conjunction with Raw Running, this is the first of four races which take place in Autumn, Winter, Spring and Summer. Competitors will receive a medal, with all four medals from each race joining up to create a special interlocking medal.
Runners, alongside many other visitors, are then able to enjoy Apple Day which runs from 10am to 4pm at the Cowdray Farm Shop. Visitors can juice home-grown apples in a press as well as enjoy some apple themed treats made by the Farm Shop team. No ticket is required and there will also be live music.
To register for the Run the Seasons Autumn race, please visit: https://www.cowdray.co.uk/events/run-the-seasons-autumn-race-2025/