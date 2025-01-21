Cowdray supports Midhurst Palliative Care as the estate’s partner charity for the next two years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cowdray is delighted to be supporting Midhurst Palliative Care as the Estate’s chosen partner charity for the next two years.

Cowdray and Midhurst Palliative Care, who fund the Midhurst Macmillan Service, will work together not only to raise vital funds but also to increase awareness of the charity’s crucial palliative care and bereavement work.

There will be several fundraisers including sponsored activities as well as the charity being present at high profile polo matches including Midhurst Town Cup and the Gold Cup Semi-Finals and Final. Donations from events held on the Estate such as the Farm Shop’s Spring Tasting Day and Christmas Market as well as a popular Gun Dog Challenge will also go to the charity.

Midhurst Macmillan Service provides community-based, consultant-led specialist palliative care service to patients over 400 square miles including Midhurst, Cocking, Haslemere and Petersfield. In addition to the clinical side of the service, the Counselling and Bereavement Service offers psychological treatment and support to patients and relatives.

Members of the Midhurst Macmillan Team with Joanna Stuttaford, Service Lead and co-founder of the charity Midhurst Palliative Care, sitting centre.

Jonathan Russell, CEO for Cowdray, said: “Cowdray employees were given the opportunity to vote for a charity to support, and we were very pleased that they chose Midhurst Palliative Care. We are delighted to work with such a worthwhile charity who provide help and support to patients and their families during very challenging times, many of whom live locally.”

Jo Stuttaford, the Midhurst Macmillan Service Lead and Co-Founder of Midhurst Palliative Care, said: “We are delighted to work with Cowdray and are excited by seeing various fundraising plans come to fruition. The Midhurst Macmillan team comprises of around 40 members of staff including consultants, doctors, nurses and support workers and 60 volunteers providing clinical treatment and care locally to those with life limiting illness.

“Supporting Midhurst Palliative Care is the only way to ensure that donations go to your local independent Macmillan service. We are now responsible for raising £600,000 each year to both maintain and grow the service. The Midhurst Macmillan service is embedded in the local community, and we really appreciate your support.”

To find out more, please visit: mpc-midhurstmacmillan.org