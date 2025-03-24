Cowdray team build new sandpits at Easebourne Primary School

A team from Cowdray has recently finished building two new sandpits for Easebourne Primary School which involved digging out the soil, fitting over 70 sleepers supplied by the Forestry sawmill and filling the pits with 20 tons of sand.

Each year in June, Cowdray takes part in Easebourne Primary School’s Community Week by hosting children across various departments on the Estate and sending teams into the school to complete tasks that improve the school’s facilities.

In the past, this has included fixing toilets, felling dangerous trees to create a forest school area, and building new paths for better safety. However, the sandpit project is a much larger undertaking, and one that could not be completed during the community week.

The Cowdray team carried out the majority of the work during the school holidays so as not to disrupt the pupils during the term time.

New sandpits have been built at Easebourne Primary School by a team from Cowdray. Pictured from left to right: • Simon Trahern, Head of Easebourne Primary School. • Barney Tremaine, Head of Farming, who used the farm's telehandler to fill the sandpits. • Pete Baigent, from Works, who dug the pits and fitted the sleepers. • Luke Baigent, from Parks and Gardens team, who helped with many other Community Week tasks across the school site. • Steve Hathaway from Works team, who dug the pits and fitted the sleepers. • Sean Hyde, from our Forestry team, who operates the sawmill that cut the sleepers.

“With many of our employees’ children attending Easebourne Primary, it’s a real pleasure to be able to contribute to our community and improve the school grounds for generations to come,” said Nick McDonald, Cowdray’s Land Manger.

“This is arguably our biggest task to date, and we are delighted to help improve the facilities at Easebourne Primary School. It is great that the pupils are now able to enjoy the new sandpits this Spring.”