Cowdray team build new sandpits at Easebourne Primary School
Each year in June, Cowdray takes part in Easebourne Primary School’s Community Week by hosting children across various departments on the Estate and sending teams into the school to complete tasks that improve the school’s facilities.
In the past, this has included fixing toilets, felling dangerous trees to create a forest school area, and building new paths for better safety. However, the sandpit project is a much larger undertaking, and one that could not be completed during the community week.
The Cowdray team carried out the majority of the work during the school holidays so as not to disrupt the pupils during the term time.
“With many of our employees’ children attending Easebourne Primary, it’s a real pleasure to be able to contribute to our community and improve the school grounds for generations to come,” said Nick McDonald, Cowdray’s Land Manger.
“This is arguably our biggest task to date, and we are delighted to help improve the facilities at Easebourne Primary School. It is great that the pupils are now able to enjoy the new sandpits this Spring.”