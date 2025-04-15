Cowdray’s much loved Maize Maze is back this summer with a Wild West Theme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of the last two years, Cowdray’s Maize Maze is back this August with a Wild West theme as well as a stunning sunflower and wildflower picking patch and a line-up of fantastic events.

Set against picturesque views over Lawns Polo fields towards Cowdray Ruins, the Maize Maze promises to be a great summer day out for all ages as well as providing holiday entertainment for families.

“We are so excited to launch this year’s Maize Maze, with many fun activities for everyone – young and old, families and friends, whether it’s a fun day out or enjoying our evening’s entertainment in this idyllic setting,” said Nick McDonald, Cowdray’s Estate Land Manager, who is involved in running the Maize Maze along with a team from Cowdray.

“Visitors can enjoy exploring the maze, completing the stamp trail, and take in the scenery from our viewing bridge. You can also wander through our sunflower and wildflower picking patch to take a bunch home for yourself.

There is a stunning sunflower and wildflower picking patch and a line-up of fantastic events at Cowdray's Maize Maze.

“There is a range of evening entertainment including a night of country music and popular film nights. We can’t wait to welcome you for a fun-filled wild west adventure this summer!”

As well as visiting the Maize Maze, there is plenty of other entertainment throughout August. On Friday nights there are ‘Sip and Snip’ evenings where visitors can come from 6pm and explore the maze, pick your own flowers and enjoy a refreshing drink while listening to live acoustic music.

On Saturday 9th August, Cowdray's inaugural Harvest Hoe Down takes places which is a chance to dust off your cowboy boots and get ready for a night of country music, dancing, and Wild West fun!

There will be music from The Honky Tonk Angels alongside Wild West themed activities, a fully licenced bar and delicious locally sourced food from The Yellow Kitchen.

Children can enjoy everything on offer at this summer's Cowdray Maize Maze

After the success of last year, a weekend of film nights has been introduced on Friday 22nd August with Rocketman, Saturday 23rd August with the classic County and Western film The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and on Sunday 24th August with Barbie.

During the day for the August weekend when the film nights are running, children’s films will be showing free of charge in the marquee, offering a perfect way to escape the sun while your little ones enjoy a movie in beautiful surroundings. You will still need to purchase a ticket to the Maze as normal.

The Maize Maze opens to the public on Friday 1st August and is open seven days a week. The standard entry is £7.50, and for children three years and younger entry is free.

There will also be a range of delicious refreshments from the Cowdray Maze Café outlet for everyone to enjoy.

Cowdray's Maize Maze is a great summer day out for all ages and is open in August

Tickets for general entry and selected events are now available to purchase. Book ahead and start counting down the days to a fun-filled summer at Cowdray.

To find out more, and to book tickets, please visit: https://www.cowdray.co.uk/maize-maze/