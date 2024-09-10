CPRE Sussex Countryside Day is ‘amazing success’

Second annual celebration of the Sussex countryside sees visitors flock to the Knepp Estate.

Crowds flocked to the Knepp Estate on Saturday (September 7) to mark the second annual CPRE Sussex Countryside Day.

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed the chance to learn more about efforts to protect, restore and celebrate the Sussex countryside.

There were guided talks and tours on everything from forest bathing and foraging to reconnecting ancient woodland. There were also nature-inspired activities for kids and stalls from a host of charities and community organisations.

Making nature-inspired art at the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day © Richard Bettles.

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “The CPRE Sussex Countryside Day is a celebration of everything that makes our countryside wonderful. It was fantastic to see how passionate people are about the amazing spaces we have on our doorstep, and the need to protect them from future threats.

“Huge thanks to everyone who came along on the day and, of course, the fantastic talk leaders and stall holders. We would also like to thank the Knepp Estate for once again hosting us at the home of Sussex rewilding.”

Ned Burrell, chef and director of the Wilding Kitchen and Shop at Knepp said: “It has been wonderful to have the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day here again at Knepp. It is amazing to see people from all walks of life, from cities to the countryside, engaging in nature and all the countryside and culture that for so long has been part of our existence here at Knepp.”

The CPRE Sussex Countryside Day raises funds and awareness to support the charity’s vital work.

Philip Hart demonstrates the art of hedgelaying © Richard Bettles.

Held for the first time last year, the event was so successful it is now part of a nationwide celebration of everything that is great about the countryside.

Find out more about CPRE Sussex’s work to protect and enhance our countryside here.