CPRE Sussex Countryside Day returns to Knepp Estate
Countryside lovers of all ages are invited to attend the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day on Saturday, 6 September.
Booking is now open for the free event, held at the world-renowned Knepp Estate.
This year’s programme includes children’s activities, expert-led talks, stalls and the chance to meet CPRE Sussex’s own dedicated team of staff, volunteers and supporters.
Celebrate the Sussex countryside
Paul Steedman, director CPRE Sussex, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be back at the home of Sussex rewilding for our annual Countryside Day.
"This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the Sussex countryside, its landscapes, ecology and natural beauty.
"Come along and join us to find out more about the amazing green spaces which surround you.”
Children’s activities on the day will include fire lighting and marshmallow sessions, plus the chance to make model houses and anthotypes with Brighton University.
There will be talks from Sussex Wildlife Trust, Weald to Waves, Sussex Underwater and West Sussex Rivers Trust.
Event details
The CPRE Sussex Countryside Day takes place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, 6 September, at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, West Sussex.
Entrance is free with donations encouraged for events and a small charge for some children’s activities.
Let CPRE Sussex know if you are planning to attend by registering for your free place here.