CPRE Sussex Countryside Day returns to Knepp Estate

Celebration of the Sussex countryside returns with expert talks and kids’ activities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Countryside lovers of all ages are invited to attend the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day on Saturday, 6 September.

Booking is now open for the free event, held at the world-renowned Knepp Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s programme includes children’s activities, expert-led talks, stalls and the chance to meet CPRE Sussex’s own dedicated team of staff, volunteers and supporters.

Countryside Day 2024

Celebrate the Sussex countryside

Paul Steedman, director CPRE Sussex, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be back at the home of Sussex rewilding for our annual Countryside Day.

"This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the Sussex countryside, its landscapes, ecology and natural beauty.

"Come along and join us to find out more about the amazing green spaces which surround you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demonstrations at last year's Countryside Day

Children’s activities on the day will include fire lighting and marshmallow sessions, plus the chance to make model houses and anthotypes with Brighton University.

There will be talks from Sussex Wildlife Trust, Weald to Waves, Sussex Underwater and West Sussex Rivers Trust.

Event details

The CPRE Sussex Countryside Day takes place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, 6 September, at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, West Sussex.

Entrance is free with donations encouraged for events and a small charge for some children’s activities.

Let CPRE Sussex know if you are planning to attend by registering for your free place here.