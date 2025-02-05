Crawley and Horsham Hunt helps Ukraine relief efforts

The Crawley & Horsham Hunt, a trail hunting group, has donated supplies to the war relief effort in Ukraine, as part of a huge outpouring of support over the past two years from the local community in Sussex.

Lady Lucy Kleinwort, a Joint Master of the Hunt, commented: “The number of donations made by people in Sussex is simply incredible. Their generosity knows no bounds it seems and we are pleased to play our part in the ongoing relief efforts. Our local farmer James Baird has been delivering aid personally and working with a team of volunteers to coordinate all the logistics of collecting donations, packing the lorries and unpacking at the other end, making sure the right products get to exactly where they are needed. He gave 1,000 wrapped presents to children and orphans before Christmas and he is driving an 18-tonne lorry filled with aid to Ukraine next week. I take my hat off to him.”

The supplies gifted by members of the Hunt for the latest convoy include technical equipment, pet food, a whole host of medical supplies, clothing, toys and babies’ nappies.

West Sussex farmer James Baird, who has been coordinating aid convoys, said: “By working with teams in Ukraine, we can get supplies quickly to civilians, hospitals and the medics who are treating soldiers on the front line. One of the most useful things we’ve done is to provide second-hand cars and 4-wheel drives, as the medics can treat people so much faster if they have a vehicle – it can literally save lives.

“It’s also incredibly important for the people of Ukraine to know that they are not forgotten. I know from the teams on the ground that when they see the British flag, or the flags of other European countries on the aid boxes, it is a massive morale boost as it lets them know we care. When your country has been invaded and you’ve had to flee your home, you want to think that people in neighbouring countries are on your side. You can’t win a war with low morale. Continuing to deliver supplies like this makes a huge difference.”

James Baird has coordinated delivery of over 100 cars and pick-ups full of aid, since the war began. Both the vehicles and their contents are donated, and the volunteers then take a coach home to the UK. James Baird has also hosted 24 displaced Ukrainians on his farm since June 2022.

The Crawley & Horsham Hunt is a member of the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) which supports trail hunting and promotes the welfare and conservation of all hound breeds.

All accredited hunts adhere to the core principles of the BHSA and take part in trail hunting, in full compliance with the Hunting Act 2004.

Rowan Allan and Ella Gillings from the Crawley & Horsham Hunt delivered donations for the people of Ukraine, ahead of the next aid convoy heading East in the coming days.

Every year the trail hunting community raises tens of thousands of pounds for charitable causes. In a recent six-month period 92 different charities benefited to the tune of £460,000 raised by members of BHSA-registered hunts.

To support the war relief effort in Ukraine, visit: pickupsforpeace.co.uk/