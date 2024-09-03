Crawley Borough Council and contractor Liberty to share gas safety advice with residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Property services business Liberty has pledged its support for Gas Safety Week (September 9-15) and will be working in partnership with Crawley Borough Council to raise awareness about the importance of gas safety in the borough.

Liberty will be joining the council to promote Healthy Homes, an initiative aimed at improving the wellbeing of residents as well as providing advice on damp, mould, and gas safety.

Visit us in Crawley Wellbeing’s mobile unit on Wednesday, September 11 at Queens Square from 10am to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gas Safety Week is here to remind the public how to stay gas-safe, and this year Liberty is working with more than 60 clients across England and Wales to share top tips to help people keep safe.

Liberty team member standing in front of work van.

Poorly maintained boilers, ovens, gas fires, and other gas appliances can cause gas leaks, fires, explosions, and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

By taking care of your gas appliances properly and spotting the warning signs of an unsafe appliance you are taking care of your home and your loved ones.

Follow these few simple steps to keep you and your family safe:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check for warning signs that could indicate your gas appliances are not working correctly. Signs may include lazy yellow /orange flames instead of crisp blue ones, black marks on or around the appliance, a pilot light that keeps going out, or too much condensation in the room.

Avoid blocking vents during cold spells. Vents are there to ensure your gas appliances work safely. Blocking them could prevent this.

Never try to fix a gas appliance yourself. If you suspect there is something wrong with your appliance or it is not working correctly, call a Gas Safe registered engineer. You can find one at GasSafeRegister.co.uk or call 0800 408 5500.

Be aware of the six main symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning – headaches, dizziness, breathlessness, nausea, collapse, and loss of consciousness.

Fit an audible carbon monoxide alarm and make sure your friends and relatives have one too.

Make sure you have your annual safety check. Gas appliances should be safety checked once a year and serviced regularly by a Gas Safe registered engineer. If you rent your home, make sure your landlord arranges this. Set a reminder so you don’t forget at StayGasSafe.co.uk.

Look out for your local community – spread the word about how to stay safe to family, friends and neighbours.

Make sure your engineer is qualified for the type of gas work you need doing by checking both sides of their Gas Safe ID card.

Liberty team member carrying out servicing works.

Karen Sloan, Managing Director for Heating and Compliance at Liberty, said: “We take pride in our work to ensure people’s gas appliances are operating safely and efficiently in around a quarter of a million homes across the country.

“Nothing is more important than staying safe in your home - that’s why we are supporting Gas Safety Week. We are here to help share simple tips with everyone in Crawley so they can spot faulty gas appliances or signs of carbon monoxide poisoning and take action to stay safe.”

Councillor Ian Irvine, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Keeping our homes safe and well maintained is a priority for the council, but keeping safe at home is important for everyone and we fully support the aims of Gas Safety Week and this year’s theme with its emphasis on the importance of regular gas safety checks.”

Jonathan Samuel, Chief Executive Officer for Gas Safe Register, said: “This is the fourteenth Gas Safety Week and the theme for 2024 is Checking — Every Check Counts. The week will encourage checking, in many guises, and shine a light on the importance of gas safety in keeping ourselves and our community safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout Gas Safety Week, our partners, stakeholders, and Gas Safe Register will share information to help everyone be gas safe, so I am very pleased to have the support of Liberty to help share those messages, such as check the Gas Safe Register to ensure your engineer is registered and qualified.”

Liberty has over 50 years’ experience in heating solutions and compliance services. And their team of skilled professionals is dedicated to providing top-quality solutions that ensure the safety, comfort, and efficiency of heating systems in domestic and commercial environments.