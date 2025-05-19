Crawley Borough Council announces next stage of old Town Hall demolition

The next stage of the old Town Hall demolition project, which will make way for new residential and commercial spaces, is the appointment of a demolition company and movement of the borough crest.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This project is a key part of Crawley Borough Council’s vision to drive economic growth and rejuvenate the area, marking a significant step forward in the town's redevelopment plans.

The old Town Hall has been vacant since 2023. Part of the demolition project has been to remove the borough crest from the old building, restore it and place it in the new town hall. This work has been undertaken and the crest will be unveiled at the Annual General Meeting on 23 May in its new location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: "As we move forward with the demolition of the old Town Hall, we acknowledge the emotional significance this building holds for many in our community. Our local public services are now run in a modern, state-of-the-art facility in the new Town Hall, which is delivering ever more efficient services for local people and generates commercial income."

Councillor Michael Jones and Councillor Bob Lanzer with Dorton Group

Crawley Borough Council is pleased to announce that Dorton Group Ltd has been appointed to undertake the demolition of the old Town Hall.

The demolition work, funded by the Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF) in partnership with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), the Local Government Association (LGA), and the One Public Estate (OPE) Programme, is expected to begin in October 2025. The total funding allocated for the demolition of the site is £2,386,624.

Councillor Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council, representing the West Sussex One Public Estate Partnership, commented: “Reaching this key milestone will enable Crawley Borough Council to prepare this site for redevelopment and the delivery of much needed new homes including affordable housing, ensuring that the site will continue to serve the residents of Crawley.

"This project demonstrates the strength of the West Sussex One Public Estate Partnership and shows how it is delivering important benefits for the people in Crawley.”