Crawley Borough Council celebrates rebranded Relationships Sussex shop
The rebrand follows the closure of the national Relate federation earlier this year, with Relationships Sussex continuing its work supporting couples, families, young people, and individuals across Crawley and the wider region.
Councillors Sue Mullins and Michael Jones visited the shop to meet staff and volunteers, hear about the charity’s evolving services, and celebrate its new identity. They were joined by Deputy Mayor, Marion Ayling, and other ward members. The visit highlighted the council’s ongoing commitment to mental health and wellbeing in the community.
Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “Relationships Sussex is a key part of our community, offering support to people when they need it most. Their rebrand reflects the strength and continuity of their work, and I’m really pleased that we continue to support them through our grants programme”.
Relationships Sussex has been awarded £18,886 in funding for 2025, helping sustain low-cost counselling and outreach services. The Broadfield Barton shop will serve as a hub for fundraising, awareness, and community engagement.
For more information, visit relationshipsussex.org.uk or follow @RelationshipsSussex on social media.