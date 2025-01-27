Crawley Borough Council commemorates Holocaust Memorial Day
The commemorative event was formally opened by the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah and featured readings from Crawley Writers’ Circle and Lynda Bloom, Chair of Crawley Jewish Community Society, reflections from Councillor Michael Jones, prayers led by Iyadh Daoud, Crawley Interfaith, and songs from the Phoenix Choir of Crawley. Candles were also lit.
The Mayor of Crawley said: “Today, we gather to remember and honour the six million Jews and countless other victims who were mercilessly persecuted and murdered during one of the darkest chapters in human history.
“As we light candles in memory of those who perished, let us also pledge to stand against discrimination and injustice in all its forms. Let us strive to build a world where compassion, understanding and respect prevail.”