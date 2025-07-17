Crawley Borough Council continues refurbishment of local play areas

Crawley Borough Council has refurbished and reopened Bowness Close and Puffin Road play areas in Ifield West completing the current phase of its wider programme to revitalise unsupervised playgrounds across Crawley. The council has also announced plans for the next phase of the programme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work at Bowness Close consisted of the installation of new gates and play equipment including a junior multi-play tower featuring a slide and fireman’s pole, as well as a springer bowl. The play equipment was produced using two sustainable products, with the tower featuring Texmade™ posts made from recycled textile and plastic waste (instead of steel posts), and the green panels on the tower unit and springer bowl made from Ocean-recycled waste (instead of plastic).

The work at Puffin Road consisted of safer surfacing, path works, boundary fencing and new gates, as well as the installation of new play equipment including a junior multi-play tower with slide and climbing pole, and a daisy four-way springer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both refurbishments were fully funded from Section 106 contributions.

Puffin Road play area in Ifield West

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, and local ward councillors Jilly Hart and Beni Yianni recently visited the revamped play areas in Ifield West.

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “We are delighted to have completed this latest phase of the play investment programme which has seen the refurbishment of ten play areas across Crawley for local children to enjoy. We are now progressing with the next phase which we hope will begin by early next year.”

The next phase of the Unsupervised Play Investment Programme will see six play areas refurbished: Northgate, Northgate youth area, Loppet’s Road, Ifield Green, and Woodcroft Road and Hanbury Close in Ifield. It is anticipated that work will start on the first scheme by early 2026, with all schemes to be completed by summer 2027.