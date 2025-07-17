Crawley Borough Council continues refurbishment of local play areas
The work at Bowness Close consisted of the installation of new gates and play equipment including a junior multi-play tower featuring a slide and fireman’s pole, as well as a springer bowl. The play equipment was produced using two sustainable products, with the tower featuring Texmade™ posts made from recycled textile and plastic waste (instead of steel posts), and the green panels on the tower unit and springer bowl made from Ocean-recycled waste (instead of plastic).
The work at Puffin Road consisted of safer surfacing, path works, boundary fencing and new gates, as well as the installation of new play equipment including a junior multi-play tower with slide and climbing pole, and a daisy four-way springer.
Both refurbishments were fully funded from Section 106 contributions.
Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, and local ward councillors Jilly Hart and Beni Yianni recently visited the revamped play areas in Ifield West.
Councillor Chris Mullins said: “We are delighted to have completed this latest phase of the play investment programme which has seen the refurbishment of ten play areas across Crawley for local children to enjoy. We are now progressing with the next phase which we hope will begin by early next year.”
The next phase of the Unsupervised Play Investment Programme will see six play areas refurbished: Northgate, Northgate youth area, Loppet’s Road, Ifield Green, and Woodcroft Road and Hanbury Close in Ifield. It is anticipated that work will start on the first scheme by early 2026, with all schemes to be completed by summer 2027.