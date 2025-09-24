Crawley Borough Council encourages residents to recycle more

Recycle Week is underway for its 22nd year and Crawley Borough Council is keen to help residents clear up the confusion around recycling and learn what items can and can’t be recycled.

This year, the council is supporting WRAP’s Rescue Me! Recycle campaign which shines a spotlight on items that are often missed in recycling and too often end up in the rubbish bin but can, and should, be recycled.

These include shampoo bottles, foil, toothpaste tubes, shampoo bottles, trigger sprays, aerosols, yoghurt pots, aftershave and perfume bottles, and toilet roll tubes.

Thanks to industry innovation and WRAP’s technical expertise, toothpaste tubes can now be collected by the council at kerbside collections for recycling — marking a major step forward in tackling hard-to-recycle items.

The council is also encouraging residents to recycle correctly and make sure only the right items go into the recycling bin with a focus on ‘Waste Less, Recycle More’.

Councillor Nick Hilton, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, said: “Crawley is making great strides in recycling. With environmental concerns growing, by rescuing those missed items, we can make our recycling efforts even more impactful. Let’s keep up the great work and make our town’s recycling better than ever before!”

Recycling doesn’t have to be confusing. To find out more about Recycle Week, visit: www.recyclenow.com/RecycleWeek