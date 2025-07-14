Crawley Borough Council launches consultation on safety standards for Hackney carriage and private hire vehicles

Crawley Borough Council is inviting feedback from residents, drivers and statutory organisations on proposed updates to safety standards for licensed Hackney carriage and private hire vehicles. The consultation focuses on enhancing public safety through the introduction of mandatory in-vehicle CCTV systems and a review of taxi identification signage.

The proposed measures include:

mandatory CCTV with audio and visual recording in all licensed vehicles

installation of panic buttons for both drivers and passengers to trigger recording in case of an incident

a review of taxi identification signage

These changes aim to align Crawley’s licensing framework with national best practices and statutory guidance, while addressing local concerns around passenger and driver safety.

Crawley Town Hall

Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet Member for Public Protection, said: “Public safety is at the heart of our licensing regime. We want everyone – whether they’re a passenger, driver, or operator – to feel confident and secure when using or working in our licensed vehicles. This consultation is an important step in ensuring our policies support public safety and reflect the needs of our community.”

The council encourages all stakeholders to participate in the consultation, which is open until Monday 11 August. Responses will help shape the final policy and ensure it remains both effective and inclusive.

For more information and to take part in the consultation, visit our consultation webpage: crawley.gov.uk/consultation