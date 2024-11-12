Crawley Borough Council marks 10 years of being a Living Wage employer

Crawley Borough Council recently marked its 10-year anniversary of being a Living Wage employer. Since 2014 the council has paid its employees the Living Wage. More than 130 local authorities across the UK are signed up to the scheme, the council is the only local authority in West Sussex to do so.

More than 15,000 UK organisations pay the Living Wage.

According to the Living Wage Foundation:

94 per cent of businesses say that becoming Living Wage accredited has benefitted their business86 per cent say it has increased their reputation75 per cent have reported an increase in staff motivation and retention rates64 per cent say it has helped them differentiate themselves from others in their industry

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said:

“We’re proud to have recently marked Living Wage week and our tenth anniversary of being a Living Wage employer.

“The theme was about employers taking ‘one step beyond’ to join the 15,000 businesses that already pay the living wage and I would like to encourage more Crawley businesses to become credited.

“The Living Wage makes a real difference to employees that receive it and can really benefit employers by enhancing their reputation and having a happier and stable workforce.”

