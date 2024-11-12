Crawley Borough Council offers drop-in service for help with Pension Credit
Residents can also contact Access Crawley on 01293 438101 at the Town Hall, or their local Citizens Advice or Age UK for help checking eligibility or completing the form. Applicants will need their National Insurance number, and information about any income, savings and investments.
Councillor Tahira Rana, Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “I would encourage all those who receive a state pension to pop by to the town hall to see if they can claim pension credit.
“The Department for Work and Pensions estimates that one in four pensioners that are eligible don’t claim. If you are eligible, you could be entitled to a number of benefits including winter fuel allowance. It is ten minutes well spent.”
Eligible residents have until 21 December 2024 to apply for the benefit.