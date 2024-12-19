Crawley bus driver takes on coastal challenge in honour of wife who died from rare cancer

In a powerful tribute to his late wife Jacky, bus driver Donald Bradley from Crawley is preparing to walk 100 kilometres along the stunning Jurassic Coast, transforming personal grief into a mission of hope and awareness for charity Sarcoma UK.

The 58-year-old widower will trek through Dorset and Devon next May, carrying the memory of his wife who died from the rare cancer leiomyosarcoma, determined to raise funds and shine a light on a disease that affects hundreds of people each year.

Donald’s wife Jacky died from leiomyosarcoma in August this year. The first sign that something was wrong with her health was in November 2018 when the couple were redecorating their front room and Jacky complained of back pain.

In New Year 2019, the pain returned, and Jacky visited a GP. She was referred for a scan, which showed she had a tumour.

Jacky was fond of animals

Jacky was then sent to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London and in February 2019 was diagnosed as having leiomyosarcoma. There are an average of 525 cases of leiomyosarcoma diagnosed every year in England - about 0.17% of all cancers.

Jacky had surgery on a 10cm tumour in June 2019. Because it was against her vertebrae, there was a risk the operation could result in paralysis, but it was successful.

Jacky then had scans every three months. It was a scan in May 2021 that found she now had a tumour in her liver and two nodules on her lung.

Jacky was offered a course of chemotherapy which ended in November 2021. It was found to have shrunk the tumour. However, the following May the tumour was growing again.

Donald and Jacky's wedding in 2008

At the end of 2022, a sarcoma tumour started growing from the back of Jacky’s head. She had radiotherapy in 2023 to try to shrink it as it was inoperable. This procedure didn't help much, however. Jacky’s hair grew back after her chemotherapy but she kept a scarf on to hide the tumour.

Jacky was then given the news that her cancer was terminal.

“Jacky showed real determination throughout her illness,” said Donald. “Once she was told her cancer was terminal, her attitude was ‘whatever time I have left, I want to enjoy’.”

The couple went on a ‘bucket list’ series of holidays, including to Wales where they chartered a boat and went dolphin spotting. Jacky eventually died in August 2024. She had three children from before meeting Donald, who has two children.

Donald and Jacky on holiday in Wales in 2024 - ten days before she died

Donald is already training for the 100km challenge on 17 and 18 May, which is a tribute to Jacky and will raise funds for Sarcoma UK.

Both Jacky and Donald had contacted the Sarcoma UK Support Line. “They offered so much help to us, they explained everything and offered counselling,” said Donald.

“Jacky was originally from Poole in Dorset so it was fitting to do the walk in that part of the world. I want to see a cure for all sarcomas but also to raise awareness of this disease and to help fund research that will improve treatments and standards of care.”

Sarcoma UK’s Director of Research, Policy and Support, Dr Sorrel Bickley, said: "Currently, Sarcoma UK is investing over £600,000 in five crucial research projects specifically focused on improving treatments for leiomyosarcoma.

"Donald's wife Jacky's experience highlights the urgent need for this research - despite every medical intervention, her treatments ultimately could not stop the progression of her cancer. Each research project brings us closer to developing more effective therapies that could help patients like Jacky in the future.”

To donate to Donald, go to www.justgiving.com/page/donald-bradley-1726913388980