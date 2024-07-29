Crawley care home celebrates resident's 100th birthday and long service awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home in Crawley has hosted a summer garden party to celebrate the 100th birthday of one of its residents, as well as the long service of staff at the home.

Staff, residents and families came together at Deerswood Lodge care home on July 24 to mark the occasion, with plenty of savoury and sweet treats and a musical performance from local signer Kate Basset. Attendees also included Crawley Mayor, Sharmila Sivarajah, local councillors and Shaw healthcare CEO, Russell Brown, and non-executive director, Rob Cherry.

Resident Rosina Findley marked her centenarian birthday, where she received a card from the King.

Born in London, Rosina worked in a munitions factory during the Second World War, later meeting her husband, Norman, and the couple had two sons, Paul and Raymond. She recalls fondly memories of her husband playing the piano in a number of Crawley’s pubs, and also visiting Raymond in Australia, after he had emigrated.

Rowena centre front with her family, Mayor Sharmila Sivarajah and Deerswood Lodge manager Wan Illman.

When Norman’s health began to deteriorate and he could no longer be cared for at home, he was admitted to Deerswood Lodge.

Rosina visited him regularly until he passed away, cherishing the evenings when he would still play the piano to entertain the other residents. She was impressed by the level of care and support Norman received at Deerswood Lodge and moved into the home herself in July 2018.

Rosina has a very large and supportive family - both in UK and Australia - who visit her often and write her emails from Australia.

The garden party also celebrated a combined 70 years of long service, including one colleague celebrating 15 years with Shaw.

Service manager Wan Illman said: “We are so glad to be able have celebrated this special occasion, both for Rosina and for our dedicated staff who help her and our other residents every single day.”