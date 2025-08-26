Crawley care home resident celebrates centenary milestone

A resident at Deerswood Lodge care home in Crawley has celebrated her 100th birthday with a party for family and friends.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in 1925 in Thornton Heath, Margaret “Maggie” Hatten, was the youngest of nine children to proud parents Jack and Sissily. From her earliest years, she cherished time with her grandparents, fondly remembering “the simple things in life” that brought her the most happiness.

Maggie started work at just 14, taking on odd jobs in a sewing factory. Over the years, she held a number of roles, but a standout for her was working at the sweet shop at Crawley College – a job she remembered with great fondness. She quickly became a favourite among students, who often referred to her as the heart of the college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maggie met the love of her life, Frank, at a dancehall. The couple married in their mid-twenties in Croydon and enjoyed 44 happy years together. They went on to have two daughters, Sue and Angela, and later four grandchildren – Andrew, Louisa, Joanna and James – followed by four great-grandchildren, all of whom hold a special place in Maggie’s heart.

Maggie celebrating her centenary with family

Family has always been at the centre of Maggie’s life. Her milestone birthdays have often been celebrated with loved ones around her, with her 70th being particularly memorable when daughter Sue made a surprise visit from Spain.

When asked the secret to her longevity, Maggie replied with typical modesty: “There is no secret, you just keep going at life. I’ve always worked hard in life.”

Now a cherished resident at Deerswood Lodge, Maggie has nothing but praise for the home and its staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I visited quite a few homes, but I just knew Deerswood felt like home. It’s so relaxed here – every person is lovely,” she said.

Service manager, Wan Illman, commented: “Maggie is an absolute joy to have at Deerswood Lodge. Her spirit, stories, and sense of humour brighten everyone’s day. She’s a much-loved member of our community, and it’s a real privilege for all of us to be part of her 100th birthday celebrations.”

Deerswood Lodge provides care for up to 90 residents including those living with dementia. The home is operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with West Sussex County Council. Shaw is the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK.